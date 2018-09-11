Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A school in South Philadelphia was dismissed early on Tuesday after flooding damaged the building over the weekend.

Students at the Academy at Palumbo School were dismissed at 1 p.m. The Philadelphia School District says flooding over the weekend caused significant damage to certain areas of the school, including the cafeteria where the ceiling collapsed.

Students were relocated to parts of the building that were not impacted on Tuesday morning and alternate arrangements were made for breakfast and lunch.

“Several classrooms, hallways and the cafeteria have been affected,” the school district said

The school district’s Office of Facilities is working on resolving the damage.

Students and parents are asked to monitor the school district’s website for further details.