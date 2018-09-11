Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

DENVER (CBS) – A 90-year-old World War II veteran has had plenty of life experiences. And last weekend, he added another!

Richard Keller reached new heights on Saturday when he rappelled down a 38-story skyscraper in Downtown Denver.

90-Year-Old World War II Vet Rappels Down Skyscraper To Raise Money For Cancer Research

Credit: CBS3

He says he did it to raise money for cancer research. Keller says it took some daring, but he says he’s always ready for a challenge.

“You have a throttle and a break, and your hands…they have to be working in coordination which was kind of tricky to get it just right so I could keep going,” said Keller. “It’s a wonderful thing to try.”

Richard Keller

Credit: CBS3

About 160 people joined Keller at the skyscraper last weekend.

And even though he’s 90, he won no less than 22 gold medals at last summer’s senior games.

641e8adf6c12423d8d920022e4a7d482 90 Year Old World War II Vet Rappels Down Skyscraper To Raise Money For Cancer Research

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s