PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – On an overcast day filled with many hearts overcome by grief, Philadelphia remembers the those who lost their lives on 9/11.

The annual remembrance service honoring the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks brought heavy hearts to the Besty Ross House in Old City, 17 years after that tragic day.

“In Philadelphia we responded like we always do, fighting against evil and injustice,” said Mayor Jim Kenney.

The somber ceremony included a flag folding ceremony, along with reflections of the lives lost on 9/11.

Philadelphia’s brave first responders never hesitated to jump into action and headed to New York to help those in need.

“When we think about the thousands of volunteers, both civilian and first responders, who sprang into action, many from the Philadelphia Fire Department and Philadelphia Police Department who went up there and lent their services to NYPD,” said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross.

As the bell rang for those lives lost, a reminder of the resolve gained on a day we will never forget.

Tuesday’s event began at the Fireman’s Hall Museum and ended at the Besty Ross House.

This annual event is a cooperative effort with the Philadelphia Flag Day Association, the Philadelphia Fire Department and the city’s police department and prison system.