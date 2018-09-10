Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BOSTON (CBS) — A new study finds that one in five college students have considered suicide due to stress.

According to HealthDay News, the study found that over 20 percent of the more than 67,000 students surveyed considered killing themselves, and some even tried, because college was too stressful.

Lead researcher Cindy Liu, who directs the developmental risk and cultural disparities program at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, says that three out of four students experienced at least one stressful event the previous year and that more than 20 percent experienced six or more stressful events in the past year.

“What’s striking about our findings is that there is a disproportionate number of students who are reporting a large number of exposures to stress they believe is traumatic or difficult to overcome,” Liu told HealthDay.

She continued, “There are some stresses that are exceeding the capacity of students to cope.”

HealthDay reports that among the students who dealt with stressful events, one in four were diagnosed or treated for a mental health problem. According to the study, 9 percent attempted suicide and nearly 20 percent injured themselves.

Researchers also found that two-thirds of transgender students hurt themselves, while more than one-third attempted suicide. Among bisexual students, more than 25 percent attempted suicide.

Liu told HealthDay that many of the students suffering from mental health problems don’t seek help.

The study was published in the journal Depression and Anxiety.