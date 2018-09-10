Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A new report finds the Philadelphia Eagles are the number one NFL team used for passwords.

Dashlane conducted the report in conjunction with data provided by Gang Wang, an assistant professor in the Department of Computer Science at Virginia Tech.

Phillies’ Grounds Crew Using Blow Torches To Dry Field

Wang provided Dashlane’s Analytics Team access to his database of 61.5 million anonymized passwords. They searched for password patterns across keywords associated with team names or beloved mascots to find the top team-related passwords in football.

The 2018 Super Bowl champions took the top spot, while the Dallas Cowboys came in second, and the Oakland Raiders came in third.

“Coming up with a password can be a very personal and emotional choice, and the data clearly shows consumers like to use the teams they support as part of their password habits,” said Emmanuel Schalit, CEO of Dashlane. “As an avid soccer fan, I understand the urge to align your accounts with your favorite teams—but it’s a major security risk. Along with using names, schools, and additional personally identifiable information, favorite teams should be avoided.”