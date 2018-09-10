Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police seek the public’s help locating a missing 8-year-old girl.

Authorities say Yazmin Manning was last seen on Sunday Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. on the 5200 block of Warnock Street in Philadelphia.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue shorts, and black Nike sneakers.

Yazmin attends Cayuga Elementary School located on the 4300 block of North 5th Street in Philadelphia.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Chaves at 215-686-3353.