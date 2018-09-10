WEATHER ALERT:Flood Watch For Eastern Pennsylvania, Southern/Central New Jersey
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:35 AMEntertainment Tonight
    01:35 AMThe James Brown Show
    02:05 AMEyewitness News at 11pm Sunday
    02:35 AMJeep Sports Zone
    03:05 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV
credit: cbs3

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police seek the public’s help locating a missing 8-year-old girl.

Authorities say Yazmin Manning was last seen on Sunday Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. on the 5200 block of Warnock Street in Philadelphia.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue shorts, and black Nike sneakers.

Leslie Moonves Departs As Chief Of CBS, Financial Package To Be Withheld Pending Investigation 

Yazmin attends Cayuga Elementary School located on the 4300 block of North 5th Street in Philadelphia.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Chaves at 215-686-3353.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s