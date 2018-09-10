WEATHER ALERT:Flood Watch For Eastern Pennsylvania, Southern/Central New Jersey Until 6 AM Tuesday
Credit: Erica Chen

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Weddings can become monotonous – once you’ve been to one, you’ve been to them all. So, one Philly couple set out to show their guests just how magical and fun they can actually be.

Jeff Gibbard and Erica Chen’s fairy tale began in 2014 when they met on an online dating website. The couple immediately knew they had found each others “unicorns.”

“A unicorn is an elusive and magical creature that is not even supposed to exist,” says Erica Chen. Yet they both, “chose to believe, and they found a unicorn in each other.”

So, once wedding planning began, they knew they had to include the mythical creature in their wedding plans. They asked their friend, Mark Cook, to officiate the wedding dressed as a unicorn.

But the unicorn theme wedding didn’t stop there. The ceremony included a reference to the “Princess Bride” and a dramatic reading from “Once Upon a Time.”

The couple also had a unicorn cake, unicorn straws, and for their first dance they chose a three-song medley that included Taylor Swift’s “Enchanted,” Maroon Five’s “Sugar” and Olly Murs’ “Dance with Me Tonight.”

Gibbard and Chen designed a ceremony that no one could ever forget.

