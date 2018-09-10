  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A rainy weekend left the Phillies field in bad condition.

The grounds crew at Citizens Bank Park is using blow torches to dry the field Monday night.

phillies blow torch Phillies Grounds Crew Using Blow Torches To Dry Field

Credit: CBS3

“The field wasn’t tarped Friday night because we were supposed to get a very small amount of rain,” said Phillies Vice President of Business Affairs Howard Smith. “If you tarp the field 24 hours a day the field would turn brown and would die. It’s a on off situation. We didn’t tarp it Friday night in retrospect. Had I known that it was going to be this much rain we would have tarped it.”

The Phillies later made the decision to cancel the game.

