Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A rainy weekend left the Phillies field in bad condition.

The grounds crew at Citizens Bank Park is using blow torches to dry the field Monday night.

Eagles Fan Helps Season Ticket Holder Spread Father’s Ashes On Field Thursday Night

“The field wasn’t tarped Friday night because we were supposed to get a very small amount of rain,” said Phillies Vice President of Business Affairs Howard Smith. “If you tarp the field 24 hours a day the field would turn brown and would die. It’s a on off situation. We didn’t tarp it Friday night in retrospect. Had I known that it was going to be this much rain we would have tarped it.”

Phillies, Nationals Game Canceled Due To ‘Significant’ Weekend Rain

The Phillies later made the decision to cancel the game.