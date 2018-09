Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A scary morning for a driver in Delaware County after their car ended up in an embankment.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning on Bryn Mawr Avenue in Broomall.

Crews had to remove the driver-side doors to rescue the person trapped inside.

There is no work on that person’s condition at this time.