PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Malcolm Jenkins hosted his fifth annual “Blitz, Bow-ties, & Bourbon” fundraiser Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

The proceeds from the event benefit his foundation’s youth development programs. One of them is a six-week long summer program dedicated to educating elementary and middle school students.

“Teaching them all about coding, technology, and how everything that they use on a daily basis has some form of technology to do, whether it’s the video games they play, music they listen to or football games that they watch,” said Jenkins. “It’s with the technology. Exposing them to that, you spark that creativity.”

