PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The 2019 Best Colleges are out from U.S. News & World Report and there are plenty to choose from across the region.

In the overall best list of National University Rankings, Villanova, Penn, Penn State, Princeton, Lehigh and Rutgers made the list.

The rankings are based on 16 measures of academic quality including first-year retention rates, faculty strength and more.

Swarthmmore, Haverford and Bryn Mawr also ranked tops in ‘Best Liberal Arts Colleges.’