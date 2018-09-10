Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Recent rain could not put a damper on the BMW Championship in Delaware County.

It finished Monday on the soggy Aronmink Golf Course in Newtown Square.

Keegan Bradley took home the trophy. He won in a sudden death playoff, in the rain.

“Good to be here,” said spectator Jordan Slack. “Good to be outside, despite the weather.”

Rain didn’t stop the showdown between Keegan Bradley and Justin Rose in the sudden death playoff at the BMW Championship.

“It’s not that bad, a light drizzle so the 12 o’clock news on channel 3, they said come on out, so I said, ‘You know what, I’m gonna come out,’” said spectator Philip Bonner.

On Sunday, rain brought the tournament to a halt at the Aronmink Golf Club, postponing the event until Monday.

“Even though it was a Monday, to get it all in was incredible,” said Vince Pellegrino, the senior vice president of tournaments for Western Golf Association.

“That’s the only reason I’m here today, because it got rained out yesterday,” said Slack.

The postponement prompted some fans to call out from work.

Bradley took home the trophy and left Eagles fans in the crowd with this message.

“I just want to say go Patriots,” said Bradley. The crowd booed in response.

Eagles’ fans were clearly not impressed.

This is Bradley’s first PGA tour victory in six years.