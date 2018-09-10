  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A lot of people are talking about a high school senior from Mississippi.

She was pretty busy on Friday night.

First, she was crowned homecoming queen, then she traded in her tiara for a football helmet.

kaylee foster Homecoming Queen Nails Game Winning Extra Point In High School Football Game

credit: cbs3

The crowd cheered for Kaylee Foster after she kicked the game-winning extra point in overtime Friday night.

She’s been place-kicking competitively since she was in seventh grade.

A reporter talked to her as she was getting ready for Saturday’s homecoming.

“I love the guys,” said Foster. “That sounds really weird, but like I love the relationships I’ve made with them. I don’t have brothers. I just have my one sister. But just being around them it gives me a bunch of brothers, they all have my back and it’s really cool to know that.”

Foster says she always wanted to play football and she thanked her parents for always being supporting of the idea.

