WEATHER ALERT:Flood Watch For Eastern Pennsylvania, Southern/Central New Jersey Until 6 AM Tuesday
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMFace the Truth
    09:30 AMFace the Truth
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The rain is creating misery in Philadelphia on Monday morning.

Flooding has closed the 5th Street Tunnel under the Ben Franklin Bridge.

No word on when it will reopen.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s