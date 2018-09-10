Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The rain is creating misery in Philadelphia on Monday morning.
Flooding has closed the 5th Street Tunnel under the Ben Franklin Bridge.
No word on when it will reopen.
