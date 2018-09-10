WEATHER ALERT:Flood Watch For Eastern Pennsylvania, Southern/Central New Jersey Until 6 AM Tuesday
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:April Kauffman, Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP) — A man charged in the killing of a New Jersey radio show host in an alleged plot to prevent her from exposing a drug ring is set for trial.

71d1cc84676440a8b8a30525d22fbdb4 Ferdinand Augello,Defendant In New Jersey Radio Host April Kauffmans Killing Set For Trial

April Kauffman |Credit: CBS3

Ferdinand Augello has pleaded not guilty to murder and other counts in the 2012 shooting of April Kauffman at her southern New Jersey home.

Pretrial motions are scheduled for Monday, followed by jury selection. Opening statements are tentatively scheduled for Sept. 17.

ferdinand augello Ferdinand Augello,Defendant In New Jersey Radio Host April Kauffmans Killing Set For Trial

Ferdinand Augello | Credit: CBS3

Atlantic County prosecutors say Augello and the woman’s husband, Dr. James Kauffman, wanted to stop her from exposing a drug ring allegedly run by the doctor and the Pagans Outlaw Motorcycle Gang.

67cc3ca1d4d99dd4fe6d084032d13d94 Ferdinand Augello,Defendant In New Jersey Radio Host April Kauffmans Killing Set For Trial

James Kauffman |(Photo: Atlantic County Justice Facility)

Augello is also charged with trying to have James Kauffman killed behind bars. James Kauffman was found dead in his cell in January in an apparent suicide.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s