DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Delaware County officials announced on Monday a new program they say will put the focus on keeping people safe. The surveillance camera registration program is seen in law enforcement at the next big tool for fighting crime.

For years, police have used surveillance cameras in the fight against crime.

“More and more crimes are being successfully solved as a result of better technology, that it is now readily available,” said Delaware County District Attorney Katayoun Copeland.

Now, the new DA Delcam program is letting them take their use of surveillance video to the next level.

“As a way to tap into this technology, we are expanding the eyes and the ears across the county, through a new community and law enforcement partnership program,” said Copeland.

Copeland says the tool is literally right at their fingertips, but they need homeowners and businesses to register their property and camera with the DA Delcam program to help them make it work.

“When we find out that there’s a camera in that area then we reach out to the registrant to get their permission to obtain a copy of the video,” said Copeland.

Copeland says this program saves them time, and gives them a better chance to get suspects off the street.

“With this community partnership, together we can assure that Delaware County is a safer place to live, work and raise our families,” the district attorney said.

Law enforcement officials say this program does more than just help them get suspects. They say the new tool also helps them help people who may be in danger.

“Such as a child who may have wandered off away from home, someone suffering from a drug addiction or a mental illness, or an older resident who may be suffering from dementia who wanders away from their residence,” said Copeland.

Businesses and families who register with the DA Delcam program will receive a sticker they can put on their residence to let folks know their home is a little more secure than most.