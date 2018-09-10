Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The restoration of an historic landmark in Philadelphia is nearing completion.

The highly anticipated list of shows coming to the new Met Philadelphia was unveiled by city officials Monday.

It’s a $56 million restoration project and it will revive the iconic opera house, the Met Philadelphia.

Renderings show what the venue will ultimately look like after its renovation.

The lineup has also been announced for the grand opening in December.

Bob Dylan will be the first performance on Dec. 3.

It encompasses a wide genre of musical guests, comedians, community events and religious services.

“Wanted to make sure everybody felt they were a part of that amazing venue,” said City Council President Darrell Clarke.

The Met Philadelphia, a Live Nation venue will breathe new life into the opera house, originally built in 1908 and was once the largest theater in the world.

Live Nation says it will preserve the integrity of the historic venue that seats 3,400.

City officials are excited about the project that they say has the full support of the community that it surrounds.

They see an economic boost and a real opportunity to strengthen the North Broad Street area.

The Met is being touted as the crown jewel of North Broad Street.

Renaissance and the city hinted at another big announcement to come for that corridor as well.

