Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MINOTOLA, N.J. (CBS) — An elementary school in Atlantic County is closed on Monday for air quality testing after mold was detected.

The Buena Regional School District said Monday that the Dr. J.P. Cleary Elementary School in Minotola was closed as a precautionary measure as they test the air quality.

Flooding In Jersey Shore Communities Causing Mess As Coastal Flood Warning In Effect

“We will make another call as to the status of school opening on Tuesday, September 11th,” the school district said in a Facebook post.

In a letter last week, the school district said the presence of mold was found in the school due to a recent spike in temperatures and humidity. The district says the mold is not a widespread issue and “was present in isolated areas.”

Gas Explosion Rocks Western Pennsylvania Community

“Upon notification, the district has taken significant action to remediate this matter and to ensure the safety and well-being of the students, faculty, and staff,” the letter reads.

Mold was also found at the Collings Lakes Elementary School.