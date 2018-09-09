WEATHER ALERT:Flood Watch For Eastern Pennsylvania, Southern/Central New Jersey
Credit: (CBS3)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Atlantic City Police made an arrest after a series of bicycles were stolen from the boardwalk.

Police arrested 32-year-old Joseph Stansberry on the 2500 block of Pacific Avenue Friday Sept. 7 around 12:15 p.m.

Officials say Stansberry allegedly stole six bicycles valued at more than $3,000.

He has been charged with four counts of theft and a single count of possession of burglary tools.

Stansberry was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

