ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Atlantic City Police made an arrest after a series of bicycles were stolen from the boardwalk.

Police arrested 32-year-old Joseph Stansberry on the 2500 block of Pacific Avenue Friday Sept. 7 around 12:15 p.m.

Officials say Stansberry allegedly stole six bicycles valued at more than $3,000.

He has been charged with four counts of theft and a single count of possession of burglary tools.

Stansberry was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.