Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — First responders rushed to a partial collapse of a row home in West Philadelphia Sunday morning.

Police and fire crews responded to the calls for the partial collapse at approximately 6:12 a.m on the 3900 block of Aspen Street.

New Lights At Memorial For Fallen Firefighters In Montgomery County

Parts of the metal framing of the house can be seen jutting out. Framed pictures and paintings were also visible due to the exposed framing.

Nearby homes were evacuated out of fear that the collapse could extend, leaving some neighbors displaced. However, a neighbor that spoke to Eyewitness News was grateful that the no one was injured during the collapse.

“It’s just terrible. I never seen nothing like that,” said Connie Lawhorn, a neighbor and witness to the collapse. “It is horrible, but just thank God nobody was in the house.”

Checkers Employee Accused Of Throwing Hot Grease On Customer

Reports say that the woman who lived there typically works night shifts and was not home when the collapse happened. It is not known if she was at work at the time, but she has not yet arrived home.

PECO is responding to take care of the downed power line.

This is a developing story.