LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Traffic on I-295 in Gloucester County is flowing normally again after an accident involving a circus truck.

New Jersey State Police say the truck went over the median.

The crash left circus tents and other equipment all over the road.

There are no reports of injuries.