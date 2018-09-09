WEATHER ALERT:Flood Watch For Eastern Pennsylvania, Southern/Central New Jersey
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Heavy rain caused street flooding at the Jersey Shore on Friday.

Eyewitness news viewer Angela Plantarich shared pictures from Ocean City that showed the flooding.

Credit: CBS3

Downpours put part of the intersection at 3rd Street and West Avenue underwater.

With more rain in the forecast and more possible coastal flooding, emergency management officials in Ocean City urges citizens to move their cars to higher ground.

