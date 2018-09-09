Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Some first responders are getting special recognition for the jobs they do in the name of safety.

Firefighter Recognition Day was held Sunday in Philadelphia.

City firefighters and paramedics were honored for their heroism and rescues in the line of duty during a special ceremony in the Northeast.

Among those singled out were rescues made by Ladder 16.

Paramedics who saved a runner’s life during the Broad Street Run, and paramedics who save a runner’s life during the Philadelphia Marathon were also honored.