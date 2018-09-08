Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A Montgomery County high school will be closed this upcoming week to address mold and moisture problems.

Upper Perkiomen High School will be closed from Monday Sept.10 until Friday Sept. 14 while officials take appropriate measures to resolve the recent moisture issues.

School officials first noticed surface mold in areas of the high school over summer break. The school hired nationally, and globally-renown companies to solve the mold and moisture problems.

The school felt confident that the issues were resolved, but unprecedented weather continued and caused the moisture to return.

“Unfortunately, as you know, problematic weather has persisted, and our system simply can’t keep up at this point,” said Superintendent Alexis McGloin. “The moisture challenges have become larger than we and the experts initially thought, and some new problems have popped up since the start of the year, including new mold growth in the gymnasium. As the environmental conditions remain unchanged, we felt it was important to have 1Source and BELFLOUR look deeper into the root of the moisture problem in the high school.”

Experts recommended the school makes significant changes to the HVAC system to make it more efficient. They also recommended cleaning the affected areas and ductwork.

The school has chosen four days to make up for the missed time. Those days include Election Day on Nov. 6, parent-teacher conferences on Nov. 19 and 20, and Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Jan. 21.

For parents who have questions regarding this issue are welcomed to join the board meeting on Thursday Sept. 13 at 7 p.m.