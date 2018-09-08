Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — John Lennon’s iconic shaggy 1970s mane, round glasses, and grin will now adorn a U.S. stamp.

The United States Postal Service unveiled this commemorative stamp honoring the late member of the Beatles.

Lennon’s widow, Yoko Ono, and their son, Sean, were on hand for the stamp’s release.

“I know that my father would have been really thrilled to be accepted, officially in this way, on a stamp,” said Sean Lennon. “About as official as it gets, I think.”

The commemorative stamp features a photo of Lennon taken in 1974 on the roof of his Manhattan apartment building by photographer Bob Gruen, who also spoke at the event.

The stamp is designed to look like a 45-rpm record sleeve.

“Everybody loves to listen to John’s songs and I’m very proud of it, but also the fact that this day, Imagine and you guys are here. It’s incredible,” Yoko Ono said.

