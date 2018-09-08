Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (AP) — Noah Syndergaard left the game after he was hit by Cesar Hernandez’s line drive in the seventh inning but managed to slow the Philadelphia Phillies’ playoff run despite allowing a career-worst 12 hits and five walks in the New York Mets’ 10-5 victory Saturday night.

Syndergaard (11-3) tried to brace himself but was hit on the right lower ribs when Hernandez lined a 98 mph pitch. Syndergaard picked up the ball but held onto it. The Mets said X-rays were negative.

He matched his career high for walks and allowed four runs in 6 2/3 innings.

Zach Eflin (9-7) gave up six runs, four hits and three walks in three innings, dropping to 0-3 in his last four starts.

Philadelphia, which led the NL East before play on Aug. 12, began the day 2½ games behind first-place Atlanta and also trails in the NL wild card race. The Phillies have lost 16 of their last 25.

Tomas Nido hit a three-run double in the second inning and Todd Frazier had a three-run homer in the third. Jay Bruce made it 7-0 with an RBI single in the fourth and Michael Conforto added his 21st homer as the Mets won for the fifth time in their last seven games.

Rhys Hoskins led off the sixth with his 29th homer and Hernandez singled in a run later in the inning, the first of his three RBIs.

