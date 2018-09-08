Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — The South Whitehall Township police officer charged in a deadly shooting outside Dorney Park is out of a job.

Township leaders voted this week not to keep Jonathan Roselle on the force.

Roselle had been on probation since shooting Joseph Santos on July 28.

Roselle says he shot Santos because Santos was acting erratically on Hamilton highway.

However, officials say he did not need to use deadly force. Santos was not armed at the time of his death.

Roselle has been charged with voluntary manslaughter. Roselle faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.