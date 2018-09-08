Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A man has been hospitalized in after shooting himself during a traffic stop in Delaware County.

The incident reportedly happened at 3rd and Main Streets in Upland.

Upland police say that during a traffic stop, the man got out his car, and attempted to flee Saturday afternoon.

As he fled, the man pulled out a gun and shot himself in the leg one time.

His injuries are non-life threatening, officials say.

This story is still developing.