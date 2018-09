Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A pilot puts restless passengers at ease by ordering pizza for everyone.

An American Airlines flight headed to Dallas from Los Angeles was diverted on Thursday because of severe storms.

So, the pilot ordered 40 pizzas for everyone on board the plane.

He even picked up the pizzas and hand-delivered them to the passengers.