PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you got a chance to spend some time in Center City on Saturday afternoon, you may have come across some bikers in their birthday suits.

Hundreds of people pedaled their way around the city for the Philly Naked Bike Ride.

The free event is now in its tenth year.

Organizers say the ride aims to bring awareness to bike safety and body positivity.