  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMCollege Football Today
    3:30 PMCollege Football
    7:00 PMEyewitness News
    7:30 PMInside Edition
    8:00 PMPink Collar Crimes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers
Credit: (CBS3)

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  A woman was hospitalized following a fight with a Checkers employee early Saturday morning.

Police: Suspect Shot Self In Leg In Attempt To Flee Traffic Stop

The incident happened at approximately 3:07 a.m.

Police say that the worker allegedly threw hot grease on a customer in the drive-through of the fast food restaurant.

The customer was taken to Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital where she was treated and released.

19 Injured After Tractor-Trailer Hits Bus On Pennsylvania Turnpike

Officials say that the worker was taken into custody by police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s