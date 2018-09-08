Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman was hospitalized following a fight with a Checkers employee early Saturday morning.

The incident happened at approximately 3:07 a.m.

Police say that the worker allegedly threw hot grease on a customer in the drive-through of the fast food restaurant.

The customer was taken to Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital where she was treated and released.

Officials say that the worker was taken into custody by police.