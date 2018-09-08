  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMPaid Program
    2:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    3:00 PMCollege Football Today
    3:30 PMCollege Football
    7:00 PMEyewitness News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Maurice Cheeks

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Maurice Cheeks is the first of three great point guards in this year’s Basketball Hall of Fame class.

The former Philadelphia 76ers star broke down in tears during his induction speech Friday night.

Hoskins’ Go-Ahead Home Run Lifts Phillies To 4-3 Win Over Mets

“Charles told me not to cry, but I’m about to talk about my mother right here,” he said, calling her “My very first coach, Mama Cheeks.”

Julius Erving approached him to pat Cheeks on the shoulder while he wiped his eyes.

Cheeks is now an assistant coach for the Oklahoma City Thunder. A four-time All-Star who was a member of the Sixers’ 1983 championship team, he retired as No. 5 on the NBA’s career assist list. Jason Kidd and Steve Nash are also in this year’s class.

Tiger Woods: Colin Kaepernick’s Nike Ad ‘A Beautiful Spot’

Cheeks said he was intimidated when he first arrived in Philadelphia.

“Can you imagine as a rookie, walking into the gym and the first person you see is Dr. J?” he said. “I remember almost turning around and walking out.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s