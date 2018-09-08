Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – Some local kids were treated to a special visit from a legendary doctor Saturday afternoon.

Eyewitness News was at the Sixers practice facility in Camden as Doctor J, Julius Erving, showed off his legendary skills to underprivileged athletes.

The NBA icon says this event is about much more than just dribbling and shooting.

“We give them balls, backpacks, we take care of a couple of the things that are going to get their attention and make them think more positively about themselves and we’re giving them some athletic training. Athletic training is also something that builds confidence,” said Erving.

The event is the kick off to Erving’s 4th Annual Golf Classic.