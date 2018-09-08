WEATHER ALERT:Flood Watch For Eastern Pennsylvania, Southern/Central New Jersey
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMEyewitness News
    7:30 PMInside Edition
    8:00 PMPink Collar Crimes
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV
credit: CBS3

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – Some local kids were treated to a special visit from a legendary doctor Saturday afternoon.

Eyewitness News was at the Sixers practice facility in Camden as Doctor J, Julius Erving, showed off his legendary skills to underprivileged athletes.

18tz3 dr j clinic transfer frame 403 Julius Erving Hosts Basketball Clinic For Underprivileged Athletes At Sixers Practice Facility

credit: cbs3

The NBA icon says this event is about much more than just dribbling and shooting.

Maurice Cheeks, Former 76ers Point Guard, Inducted Into Basketball Hall Of Fame

“We give them balls, backpacks, we take care of a couple of the things that are going to get their attention and make them think more positively about themselves and we’re giving them some athletic training. Athletic training is also something that builds confidence,” said Erving.

The event is the kick off to Erving’s 4th Annual Golf Classic.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s