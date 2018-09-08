Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Bucks County man has been charged with murder after police found the body of his girlfriend in the trunk of his car Friday evening.

Officials say that Jason K. Lutey, of New Britain, allegedly killed his girlfriend, 46-year-old Colleen Patterson.

19 Injured After Tractor-Trailer Hits Bus On Pennsylvania Turnpike

Lutey’s sister reportedly called police around 8:30 p.m. to report that her brother had killed his girlfriend at his home.

When police arrived at the residence, Lutey told them Patterson’s body was in his car, according to officials.

An officer found her body wrapped in white cloth with red stains that appeared to be blood.

The investigation is ongoing. A cause of death has not been determined.

Court Upholds Life Sentence In Delaware Cyberstalking Case

A preliminary hearing for Lutey is scheduled for September 18.

Lutey has been arraigned and is being held without bail.