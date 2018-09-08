  • CBS 3On Air

Filed Under:Local TV
Credit: CBS3

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Bucks County man has been charged with murder after police found the body of his girlfriend in the trunk of his car Friday evening.

Officials say that Jason K. Lutey, of New Britain, allegedly killed his girlfriend, 46-year-old Colleen Patterson.

Lutey’s sister reportedly called police around 8:30 p.m. to report that her brother had killed his girlfriend at his home.

When police arrived at the residence, Lutey told them Patterson’s body was in his car, according to officials.

jason k lutey2 Bucks County Man Charged With Murder After Girlfriend Found In Trunk: Police

Credit: CBS3

An officer found her body wrapped in white cloth with red stains that appeared to be blood.

The investigation is ongoing. A cause of death has not been determined.

A preliminary hearing for Lutey is scheduled for September 18.

Lutey has been arraigned and is being held without bail.

