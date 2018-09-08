Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bradley Cooper is bringing his latest film A Star Is Born to Philly on Wednesday for a special advance screening.

The Jenkintown native and Hollywood Star will be making his directorial debut for the fourth remake of the film originally made in 1937. It was performed as a musical in 1954 and then remade as a film in 1976. Cooper has been busy doing a ton of press junkets and special events to promote his film.

The film won’t officially hit theaters until October, but fans can enter a contest for tickets to the private screening in Philadelphia through Q102’s website. The local radio station hasn’t announced the contest, but details can be found on their site.

Our very own Ukee Washington will be hosting a Q&A with Bradley Cooper. This won’t be the first time the two meet, either. In the past, Cooper appeared on Ukee’s show Rap Around. The weekly, half-hour show debuted in the 80s and discussed topics of special interest for teens.

There is no confirmation about whether Lady Gaga, Cooper’s co-star, will be at the screening, but she has attended numerous other related events for A Star Is Born.