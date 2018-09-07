EAGLES WIN!Eagles Pull Out 18-12 Win Over Falcons In Season Opener
Filed Under:Eagles 2018, Local TV
PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 06: Members of R&B group Boyz II Men look on before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 6, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There’s no better way to put an end to the National Anthem protests at NFL games than with a “sexy” rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner.

Philadelphia’s own Boyz II Men performed the National Anthem at Thursday’s season opener between the Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons.

Philly Philly: Eagles Unveil Cousin Play To The ‘Philly Special’ In Win Over The Falcons  

The R&B trio, who proudly sported their Eagles gear, belted out what may have been one of the “sexiest” renditions of the anthem, according to Twitter users.

Many agreed, saying how could you even protest during such an amazing performance.

The Twiterverse even suggested the trio perform the anthem at every game.

