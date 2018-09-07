PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 06: Members of R&B group Boyz II Men look on before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 6, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There’s no better way to put an end to the National Anthem protests at NFL games than with a “sexy” rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner.

Philadelphia’s own Boyz II Men performed the National Anthem at Thursday’s season opener between the Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons.

The R&B trio, who proudly sported their Eagles gear, belted out what may have been one of the “sexiest” renditions of the anthem, according to Twitter users.

how did Boyz II Men make the national anthem sound sexy? — Mike Stephens (@mikeystephens81) September 7, 2018

Boyz II Men is the ONLY group of singers I know that turned the national anthem into a slow jam — Elijah (@elijahbihh) September 7, 2018

Boyz II Men > everybody else who has ever sang the National Anthem. 🔥 — Kayce Smith (@KayceSmith) September 7, 2018

Many agreed, saying how could you even protest during such an amazing performance.

If you can take a knee through that anthem I’ve got no time for you. Boyz II Men just rolled out one of the best versions I’ve heard in a long time, powerful stuff. #NFLKickoff #NationalAnthem — Patrick Sutton (@Patrick_Sutton_) September 7, 2018

Boyz to Men sing this anthem smart… you can’t kneel if you dancing! — Jared Quay Campbell (@JaredQuay) September 7, 2018

I was kneeling until I heard it was Boyz II Men singing. #ATLvsPHI pic.twitter.com/eKY9VUMYUW — ultra! (@ultralordbeats) September 7, 2018

Shout out to the NFL having Boyz II Men sing the opening anthem of the season… we see what you did there. No one’s booing Wanya… — M. Baynard (@de_profundis) September 7, 2018

The Twiterverse even suggested the trio perform the anthem at every game.

Boyz II Men might as well sing the national anthem from now on . — Kevin (@Flyysociety_kev) September 7, 2018