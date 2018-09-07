EAGLES WIN!Eagles Pull Out 18-12 Win Over Falcons In Season Opener
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – It was a close call for four children and their babysitter after an airborne SUV lands inside their home in Camden.

The crash happened Thursday night on Spruce Street and Haddon Avenue.

Police say the five people inside the home were not injured in the accident.

The driver, however was rushed to the hospital, but there’s no word yet on her condition.

Police say she struck at least three parked cars before plowing into the home.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s