CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – It was a close call for four children and their babysitter after an airborne SUV lands inside their home in Camden.

The crash happened Thursday night on Spruce Street and Haddon Avenue.

Police say the five people inside the home were not injured in the accident.

The driver, however was rushed to the hospital, but there’s no word yet on her condition.

Police say she struck at least three parked cars before plowing into the home.