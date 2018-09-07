BREAKING:Late Cardinal Anthony Bevilacqua Accused Of Sex Assault In New Lawsuit
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMStand Up to Cancer
    9:00 PMTKO: Total Knock Out
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter 

DENMARK (CBS) — Surfing takes a lot of practice to become a skilled surfer, which is why it’s hard to imagine how a dinosaur could make it look so easy.

NASA Shares Hurricane Florence Snapshot From International Space Station

Video captured a person in a T-Rex outfit catching some waves in Denmark.

dinosaur Surfing Dinosaur Shows Off Skills In Denmark

Credit: CBS3

A videographer decided to film his friend while he was surfing in a dinosaur suit along the Danish coast.

NASA Shares Hurricane Florence Snapshot From International Space Station

In Europe, the Danish coast is known as “cold Hawaii.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s