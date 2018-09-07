Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

DENMARK (CBS) — Surfing takes a lot of practice to become a skilled surfer, which is why it’s hard to imagine how a dinosaur could make it look so easy.

Video captured a person in a T-Rex outfit catching some waves in Denmark.

A videographer decided to film his friend while he was surfing in a dinosaur suit along the Danish coast.

In Europe, the Danish coast is known as “cold Hawaii.”