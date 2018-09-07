  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMStand Up to Cancer
    9:00 PMTKO: Total Knock Out
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:bed bugs, Local TV, Septa

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA officials are calling it an isolated incident after bed bugs were discovered on one of their buses.

Crystal Lopez captured video on her cellphone as she was on a Route 26 bus.

She says she felt the bugs biting her and then noticed them all over the seat.

A SEPTA spokesperson says she did the right thing by notifying the driver.

The bus was taken out of service to be exterminated.

They also say their buses are exterminated monthly.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s