PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA officials are calling it an isolated incident after bed bugs were discovered on one of their buses.

Crystal Lopez captured video on her cellphone as she was on a Route 26 bus.

She says she felt the bugs biting her and then noticed them all over the seat.

A SEPTA spokesperson says she did the right thing by notifying the driver.

The bus was taken out of service to be exterminated.

They also say their buses are exterminated monthly.