PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh native rapper Mac Miller has reportedly died of an apparent overdose.

Entertainment Tonight reports Miller was found around noon Friday at his California home and was pronounced dead at the scene.

BREAKING: Mac Miller has died at age 26 of a reported overdose. https://t.co/dSMS5O2aQs — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 7, 2018

He was 26 years old.

Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa tweeted, “Praying for Mac’s family and that he rest easy.”

Praying for Mac’s family and that he rest easy 🙏🏽👼🏽 #pgh #412 — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) September 7, 2018

Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell tweeted, “I love you bro, and will miss you.”

NOOO! I do not wanna believe my brother is dead! I cannot take this anymore, life is too short…I just know you’re now in a better place now than this place we call Earth @MacMiller …I love you bro, and will miss youu 😭 — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) September 7, 2018

He had planned to launch a tour for his new album at the end of October. The tour was going to stop at the Fillmore in Philadelphia on Nov. 20.

Miller was the former boyfriend of pop star Ariana Grande.

Miller graduated from Alderdice High School in 2010.