PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh native rapper Mac Miller has reportedly died of an apparent overdose.
Entertainment Tonight reports Miller was found around noon Friday at his California home and was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was 26 years old.
Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa tweeted, “Praying for Mac’s family and that he rest easy.”
Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell tweeted, “I love you bro, and will miss you.”
He had planned to launch a tour for his new album at the end of October. The tour was going to stop at the Fillmore in Philadelphia on Nov. 20.
Miller was the former boyfriend of pop star Ariana Grande.
Miller graduated from Alderdice High School in 2010.