Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The view from the International Space Station shows Hurricane Florence churning in the Atlantic.

Surfing Dinosaur Shows Off Skills In Denmark

The snapshot of the major storm was taken right before it weakened to a tropical storm.

Its direct path is still uncertain, but people on the East Coast need to keep a close eye as it develops.

American Woman, Young Son Fighting For Lives Following Giraffe Attack At Wildlife Reserve

Florence is expected to strengthen and reach hurricane status again.