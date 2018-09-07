BREAKING:Late Cardinal Anthony Bevilacqua Accused Of Sex Assault In New Lawsuit
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMStand Up to Cancer
    9:00 PMTKO: Total Knock Out
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hurricane Florence, Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter 

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The view from the International Space Station shows Hurricane Florence churning in the Atlantic.

Surfing Dinosaur Shows Off Skills In Denmark

The snapshot of the major storm was taken right before it weakened to a tropical storm.

hurricane florence nasa2 NASA Shares Hurricane Florence Snapshot From International Space Station

Credit: CBS3

Its direct path is still uncertain, but people on the East Coast need to keep a close eye as it develops.

American Woman, Young Son Fighting For Lives Following Giraffe Attack At Wildlife Reserve

Florence is expected to strengthen and reach hurricane status again.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s