WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (CBS) — Just as a new college semester begins, Monmouth University has suspended all fraternities and sororities indefinitely.

School administrators say the groups failed to come up with a plan to create a more positive culture in Greek life by the Aug. 15 deadline.

The move comes just days after a Penn State fraternity agreed to a legal settlement with the family of Timothy Piazza, who died following an alcohol-fueled hazing ritual at the Beta Theta Pi house.

While Piazza’s story played a role in Monmouth’s decision, the school says Greek life faced other problems on campus.

“Allegations of hazing and or confirmation of hazing. Information that would indicate students were being underground pledged because they did not meet minimum standards set by the university,” said Mary Anne Nagy, the university’s vice president of student life and leadership engagement.

CBS New York reached out to the university’s Greek Senate to find out why they never came up with a plan, but have not yet heard back.