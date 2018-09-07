Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A civil case involving funds raised for a homeless man through a GoFundMe is on hold for 90 days and next week’s scheduled depositions are also on hold.

However, the criminal investigation can proceed.

A South Jersey couple raised $400,000 for Johnny Bobbitt after he performed a good deed.

He later sued the couple for the money, but lawyers for the couple say the money is gone.

The Florence Township home of Mark D’Amico and Katelyn McClure was searched Thursday in connection with the criminal investigation.

GoFundMe has said it will ensure Bobbitt receives all of the money raised on his behalf.