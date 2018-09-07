Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It didn’t take long for flooding to appear on roads across the region with all the heavy rain. Southwest Philadelphia was just one of the areas where drivers had to take it slow.

“It was rainy, really bad about an hour ago,” said Marcus Twillie. “A lot of lightning, a little thunder.”

Hours of rain had stretches of I-95 flooded in Philadelphia.

A stretch near the airport had about a dozen vehicles pulled over on the side of the roadway, either disabled or drivers trying to wait out the weather conditions.

An I-95 southbound on-ramp from Broad Street had to close temporarily while crews shoveled mud off the ramp.

On I-295 in Burlington County, heavy rain resulted in flooding there, too.