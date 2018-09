Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter



WEST BERLIN, N.J. (CBS) – Fire officials are trying to figure out what sparked a house fire overnight in Camden County.

Flames broke out inside of the home on the 200 block of Briarwood Road in West Berlin.

A family of four was inside at the time, but everyone made it out safely.

Crews quickly put out the blaze, now investigators are working to figure out what sparked the flames.