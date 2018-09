Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- Some Philadelphia residents came up with a unique way to keep cool as they tailgated for the Eagles game.

The heat and humidity didn’t keep Eagles fans away from the stadium and tailgating Thursday night for the season opener.

Eyewitness News caught up with fans of all ages enjoying the NFL Experience at Penns Landing, the championship banner unveiling and more.

Some fans decide to make a truck pool and swim!