PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It might take some time to believe it, but Cher will be performing in Philadelphia for her ‘Here We Go Again’ tour.
Fans will have the chance to enjoy the multi-award winning singer and actress at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, April 20.
Cher announced the tour on the Ellen Show Friday where she performed a tribute to ABBA, according to Rolling Stone magazine. Her tribute to ABBA is a part of a new album called “Dancing Queen“, which will be out September 28.
During Cher’s first cross-country tour in five years, fans can expect to hear hits such as “Believe”, “If I Could Turn Back Time”, “Strong Enough”, “I Got You Babe”, and some new songs from the ‘Dancing Queen’ album.
Most recently, Cher was seen in the film ‘Mamma Mia 2! Here We Go Again.’
Cher is currently doing a series of residencies in Las Vegas and touring in Australia and New Zealand.
Tickets for her Philadelphia show go on sale on Friday September 14 at 12 p.m.