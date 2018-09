Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 21-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot in the Cobbs Creek section of Philadelphia.

It happened on the 500 block of Conestoga Street, just after 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Police say two men fired several shots at the victim, striking him once in the chest.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police are searching for the suspects and a motive.