GLEN MILLS, Pa. (CBS) – Two former Glen Mills Schools counselors have been charged in connection with the assault of a 17-year-old student.

Police say 34-year-old Patrick Jameson Raquet and 31-year-old Christopher Medina assaulted the teen on July 19.

School officials say Raquet and Medina were both counselors at the school at the time of the assault, and were promptly terminated. They say four other individuals were suspended and put on administrative leave away from the students.

“We promptly self-reported this incident to the Pennsylvania State Police. This isolated incident did not uphold our stringent ethical standards and protocols. We are fully cooperating with the ongoing investigations into this incident and are taking this matter very seriously. Our first priority has and always will be the safety of our students, so that they may lead full and productive lives,” said Dr. Randy Ireson, Executive Director at Glen Mills Schools. “Our staff goes through rigorous training before they are able to work with our students and are re-certified annually.”

Raquet and Medina were both charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of children.