Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — It was a moment Philadelphia Eagles fans were waiting their entire lives for as the Super Bowl banner was unveiled at Lincoln Financial Field before Thursday’s home opener.

About 30 minutes after the scheduled kickoff, which was delayed from 8:20 p.m. until 9:05 p.m., the banner high above Lincoln Financial Field was uncovered Thursday night as the building rocked in celebration.

Eagles Fans Embrace NFL Kickoff Experience At Penn’s Landing

#Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie brings out the Lombardi Trophy, and our World Championship banner is unveiled!#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/VtfUgIHjUr — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 7, 2018

Fans came back from the concourses following the rain-and-lightning delay and were greeted to an on-field pep talk by former safety Brian Dawkins, resplendent in the gold Hall of Fame jacket he received last month. With owner Jeff Lurie by his side, Dawkins then led a chorus of “Fly Eagles Fly,” accompanied by more than 70,000 fans.

Why Not?’ Fans Say Eagles Can Be Both Super Bowl Champs And Underdogs

The rendition was just as loud as after the Eagles’ NFC championship victory over Minnesota in January.

Moments later, led by veteran safety Malcolm Jenkins, the Eagles ran onto the field to another rousing ovation.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)